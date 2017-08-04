Article
Sustainability

Japanese firms team up for demo plant project which aims to showcase hydrogen energy globally

By Stuart Hodge
August 04, 2017
undefined mins
Four Japanese companies are planning to launch the world’s first Global Hydrogen Supply Chain Demonstration project which will help estab...

Four Japanese companies are planning to launch the world’s first Global Hydrogen Supply Chain Demonstration project which will help establish the technological development required for widespread use of hydrogen (H2) energy.

Mitsubishi Corporation, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Mitsui & Co. Ltd and the Chiyoda Corporation are heading up the venture after coming together to create the Advanced Hydrogen Energy Chain Association for Technology Development, abbreviated to AHEAD.

Funding for the project is coming from Japan's National Research and Development Agency and the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organisation.

The plans will see Chiyoda, a Japanese engineering firm which specialises in industrial facilities, use its patented SPERA Hydrogen technology to construct the demonstration plant.  Construction at the sites in Negara, Brunei Darussalam and at the Dehydrogenation plant in Kawasaki’s coastal region of Japan in expected to begin later this month.

A report in Gasworld, explained how the project will work.  It said: "H2 will be procured in Brunei using Steam Reforming from the processed gas derived from the natural gas liquefaction plant of Brunei LNG Sdn. Bhd., and then transported by ship to Kawasaki, Japan in liquid form. 

"H2 will then be extracted from the liquid and supplied to consumers. The project should be capable of supplying 210 tonnes of H2 in 2020, equivalent to filling 40,000 fuel cell vehicles.”

The H2 demo project is seen as a stepping stone for the  commercialisation of projects after 2020, in line with the Japanese government’s Phase II of the ‘Strategic Road Map for Hydrogen and Fuel Cells’ which aims to realise global H2 transport and supply technologies for full-scale H2 power generation by 2030.

This particularly demonstration project is expected to become operational at the beginning of 2020.

HydrogenPower Generation
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy