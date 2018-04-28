Jordan’s Quweira solar plant comes online

The Quweira Solar Power Plant came online in the southern region of the Kingdom of Jordan on 26 April.

The 105MW photovoltaic (PV) farm was financed by the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), which invested AED550mn (US$150mn).

The plant was inaugurated by His Excellency Hani Fawzi Al-Mulki, Prime Minister of Jordan, with His Excellency Saleh Kharabsheh, Jordan’s Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Adel Al Hosani, ADFD’s Director of the Operations Department, Mubarak Al Ketbi, Consul General at the UAE Embassy in Jordan all attending.

“ADFD’s involvement in the Quweira Solar Power Plant project is in line with its active assistance to the Kingdom of Jordan with which the UAE enjoys time-tested bilateral ties,” stated His Excellency Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of ADFD.

“Through financing several major development projects in Jordan, the Fund has ensured a positive impact on the lives of thousands of Jordanians and helped Jordan’s government to fulfil its socio-economic plans and development goals.”

The solar farm features 328,320 panels which are anticipated to generate 227GWh of power per year, powering 50,000 Jordanian homes.

“In line with its focus on inclusive social and economic development across developing countries, ADFD has prioritised renewable energy as a catalyst for growth, enabling the provision of clean, reliable and affordable power that boosts incomes and enhances energy security,” Al Suwaidi added.