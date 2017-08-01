JPMorgan Chase sets out ambitious sustainability plans, $200bn pledged
JPMorgan Chase has pledged to source renewable power for 100% of its global energy needs by 2020, and will invest $200bn in clean financing through 2025, the largest commitment by a global financial institution.
The firm said it will achieve its renewable energy goal by prioritising transactions that add new renewable energy to the grids on which it consumes power.
JPMorgan Chase will install renewable energy technology across buildings and branches, sign Power Purchase Agreements with renewable energy projects and reduce energy consumption.
“Business must play a leadership role in creating solutions that protect the environment and grow the economy,” said Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase.
SEE ALSO:
-
Global IT consultancy Capgemini unveils significant carbon footprint reduction
-
Toyoda Gosei develops low-energy headlamps to aid electric vehicles
-
World’s largest lithium battery tipped to transform renewable energy industry
“This global investment leverages the firm’s resources and our people’s expertise to make our operations more energy efficient and provide clients with the resources they need to develop more sustainable products and services.”
Elaborating on its clean financing spending plans, the organisation said it will build on its history of facilitating and advising on some of the largest clean financings and strategic transactions in the renewable energy sector.
Examples include:
- Advising clients on leading strategic transactions and capital raises in the renewable energy sector
- Financing and providing risk management solutions for clients’ renewable energy projects and companies to facilitate new energy, technology, transportation, waste management, and water treatment innovations
- Underwriting debt with a sustainable use of proceeds for municipal, corporate and multilateral clients
- Supporting clients’ sustainability initiatives
- Wind and solar energy generate 10% of global electricityRenewable Energy
- Top 10 ways governments can support clean energy start-upsSustainability
- HydrogenOne Capital Growth buys £3.3mn stake in Gen2 EnergyRenewable Energy
- Schneider Electric's sustainability programme shows promiseSustainability