Kenyatta University turns on 100KW solar farm

By Sophie Chapman
December 06, 2017
Kenyatta University located in Kenya’s capital city, Nairobi, has turned on the first phase of its solar farm.

The 100KW solar project has cost a total of Sh17mn (US$165,400) and is located on the university’s main campus off of Thika Road, north of the city, covering three acres.

Once the remining project is complete, it is set to have a capacity of 10MW, allowing the institution to generate its own power and supply the excess to the grid.

The cost of the overall project is anticipated to total Sh1.7bn ($16.5mn).

Phase one of the solar plant was developed by France-based Urbasolar, and was supported with funding from the French government.

“We have total commitments amounting to Sh50.16 billion for financing the last mile connectivity project and Sh150 billion in commitment for electrifying off-grid areas,” reported Charles Keter, Energy and Petroleum Secretary.

“With support of development partners, we will achieve our objective of universal electrification by 2020.”

Kenyan’s will be trained to operate new solar energy models that are becoming n=more frequently used in the country.

“Considering the huge investments in solar industry, we will require trained human resource to operate and maintain these systems, as well as innovate on delivery of better models,” said Mr Keter.

