Article
Sustainability

Khobab and Loeriesfontein wind farms to start supplying power to 240,000 South African homes

By Sophie Chapman
December 14, 2017
undefined mins
Two wind farms located in the Northern Cape of South Africa have commenced operations to supply power to 240,000 homes, with a combined capac...

Two wind farms located in the Northern Cape of South Africa have commenced operations to supply power to 240,000 homes, with a combined capacity of 280MW.

The Loeriesfontien Wind Farm and the Kobab Wind Farm have been completed on schedule and on budget.

The farms are planned to run for 20 years, and together make the highest volume of renewable energy utility power plants in the country.

The two neighbouring wind farms comprise of 122 turbines that span across 6,653 hectares, being the largest single expanse of turbines in the country.

SEE ALSO:

“Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (REIPPPP) is a priority programme for the Province and proves to be a game changer,” reported Sylvia Lucas, Premier of the Northern Cape.

“This is a sector that can assist Government to radically transform the economy. To date, over 60% of South Africa’s Independent Power Producers have been allocated to the Northern Cape.”

“We also take pride in the fact, that as a Province we not only play host to solar farms but currently we are home to the second highest number of wind farms in the Country.”

Ms Lucas commented that with all of the renewable projects in the Province, the area and the country attract local and foreign investment.

AfricaWind
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy