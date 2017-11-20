Article
Lamborghini introduce first electric car

By Sophie Chapman
November 20, 2017
In partnership with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Lamborghini have developed an electric care.

The Terzo Millenio, which translates as “third millennium” in Italian, is an automobile prototype that can regenerate kinetic energy and self-heal.

The car is powered using supercapacitors instead of traditional batteries, allowing the car to charge faster and hold more power.

Through the use of carbon, the supercapacitors can be formed on to the body of the Lamborghini because of their reduced size and weight.

The vehicle can induce its own health check, and if any damages are detected the care can fill in cracks with nanotubes.

"The new Lamborghini collaboration allows us to be ambitious and think outside the box in designing new materials that answer energy storage challenges for the demands of an electric sport vehicle," says Mircea Dinca, MIT Associate Professor.

"We look forward to teaming up with their engineers and work on this exciting project,” Dinca added.

The vehicle was designed to operate on energy, conforming to the forecasts predicting that traditionally fuelled cars are on the decline, whilst still upkeeping with the style ad quality of the Lamborghini brand.

“We are thrilled to combine our expertise in advanced materials and manufacturing with the vision and support of Automobili Lamborghini, and to realize new concepts that will shape the future of transportation,” stated John Hart, Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering.

