Lendlease titled UK’s most sustainable housebuilder

The infrastructure company based in Sydney, Lendlease, has been awarded the title of most sustainable housebuilder in the UK by NextGeneration.

Lendlease has won the top spot for the second consecutive year for its environmental management, procurement, customer engagement and community development.

One of the company’s best projects, according to NextGeneration, has been it’s £2.3bn (US$3bn) regeneration project of Elephant Park in the Elephant and Castle district of London.

SEE ALSO:

The development project is part of the global C40 Cities Climate Positive Development Program, and has used green alternatives to replace carbon-intensive materials, such as cross-laminated timber geopolymer concrete.

The construction firm has also built 15 Futurehome buildings in London’s Zone One whilst meeting Passivhaus standards.

“Sustainability is about creating places for people and meeting their needs for the future,” commented Paul King, Managing Director of Sustainability and External Affairs at Lendlease.

“Whether that’s building homes to very high levels of energy efficiency or creating green spaces in urban places, we have a collective responsibility to help establish vibrant and prosperous communities which stand the test of time.”