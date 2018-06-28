LG to develop 500MW solar module plant in Alabama

The South Korean technology firm, LG Electronics, has confirmed its plans to develop a 500MW capacity solar module manufacturing site in Alabama.

The $28mn facility, which will be located in Huntsville, will be built on 48 acres of land of the company’s campus.

LG has been present in the city for four decades. With the additional 160 jobs created through the factory, the firm will be responsible for hiring 400 employees in Huntsville.

The site is anticipated to produce 500MW of solar modules per annum, with plans to initially assemble its NeON 2 series 60-cell modules.

The module series can allegedly create 17% more power than the average 60-cell panels.

“This demonstrates our commitment to being a long-term leader in the U.S. solar industry,” commented Soon Kwon, Global President of B2B at LG.

“LG's investment in U.S. manufacturing is consistent with the administration's goal of creating U.S. jobs.”

The company is one of many that have announced plans to invest in their US manufacturing operations following the news of the Trump administration’s tariff on imported solar cells.

“U.S. manufacturing makes a lot of sense for LG after the imposition of Section 201 tariffs,” remarked Jade Jones, Senior Solar analyst at GTM Research, Greentech Media reported.

“The company focuses on higher-efficiency modules, exclusively focused on n-type monocrystalline modules.”

“As such, LG's modules demand a higher premium than the standard multi or p-type monocrystalline PERC (passivated emitter and rear cell) modules being shipped to the U.S., so the 201 tariff would impact LG pricing more.”