Article
Sustainability

LNG project in Canada delayed until 2018

By Sophie Chapman
October 25, 2017
undefined mins
A liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal construction located on the British Columbian coast has been deferred until 2018.

A liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal construction located on the British Columbian coast has been deferred until 2018.

This is due to Woodfibre LNG Ltd’s attempts to make the C$1.6bn (US$1.3bn) development competitive against weak prices.

The Vancouver-based company are finance by Sukanto Tanoto’s RGE Group, and are the first to construct a Canadian natural gas seaborne export.

The terminal should have been exporting its capacity of 2.1Mtpa (million tonne per annum) in 2017, but now aims for completion next year.

SEE ALSO:

“We’re definitely moving forward, but the reality is that we still have some issues to resolve before we can say: ‘We’re in and this is actually happening on this timeline,'” commented spokeswoman Jennifer Siddon.

“The process between the completion of FEED and EPC can take several months, so that would take us into 2018,” she added.

KBR Inc and JGC Corp have completed the dual front-end engineering process, allowing the company to continue to the next stage of engineering, procurement, and construction.

Woodfibre is now pursuing aid from provincial and federal governments for a competitive advantage.

Canada
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy