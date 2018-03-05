L'Oréal signs renewable natural gas deal in a bid to reach carbon neutrality

The French cosmetics firm, L’Oréal, has signed a deal to receive renewable natural gas (RNG) from a landfill site in order to supply its US manufacturing and distribution facilities with energy.

The company has announced that it aims to achieve carbon neutrality across its facilities in the US and will do so by purchasing 40% of RNG produced at the Big Run landfill in Ashland, Kentucky.

The 15-year long agreement should see all 21 sites reaching carbon neutrality by next year, the firm states.

“Achieving carbon neutrality for all of our operations facilities furthers our commitment to being a sustainability leader in the United States,” stated Frédéric Rozé, The USA CEO of L’Oréal.

“We have seen that a dedication to sustainability fosters innovation, inspires creativity and builds a strong team spirit.”

“This new milestone can be credited to our passionate teams and their vision in finding a new renewable energy approach that benefits one of our local communities while being a long-term, financially viable solution.”

In order to combat the cost of purchasing RNG, L’Oréal will sell environment attributes to fuel markets over the next five years, as well as carbon offsets from a different RNG facility.

The firm hopes this will instigate fuel producers to conform to the US’ renewable fuel standards.