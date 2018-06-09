Article
Sustainability

Maine could create 2000 new jobs through offshore wind projects

By Sophie Chapman
June 09, 2018
undefined mins
According to a recent study by the American Jobs Project, the state of Maine has the potential to create 2,000 new jobs thr...

According to a recent study by the American Jobs Project, the state of Maine has the potential to create 2,000 new jobs through the offshore wind industry.

The study, titled The Maine Jobs Project: A Guide to Creating Jobs in Offshore Wind, urges the state to take advantage of the job opportunities.

The research suggests that Maine could create on average 2,000 per year until 2030, with roles in manufacturing, software development, and supplying.

The report was co-authored by the Director of the University of Southern Maine’s Centre for Business and Economic Research (MCBER), Ryan Wallace.

SEE ALSO:

“With demand for offshore wind rising around the globe, Maine has a tremendous opportunity to leverage the state’s competitive advantages and be at the forefront of the industry in the US,” commented Wallace.

“The Maine Jobs Project demonstrates how our state can capitalise on this opportunity and offers a pathway for growth and collaboration across industry, government and university partners.”

“Maine has some competitive advantages in innovation, industry development, as well as industry clusters that could support a supply chain.”

Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy