M&S and Landsec are exploring energy storage for security

By Sophie Chapman
December 18, 2017
The British retailer, Marks and Spencer, and the property developer, Landsec, announced that they are exploring battery storage technologies...

The British retailer, Marks and Spencer, and the property developer, Landsec, announced that they are exploring battery storage technologies on their estates.

At a recent edie webinar, hosted on the topic of energy resilience, Energy Managers for the two companies revealed their interest in the technologies.

Maria Spyrou, Energy Manager at Marks and Spencer, confirmed that the company is currently undergoing feasibility checks.

Landsec’s Energy Manager, Charles Sainsbury, also commented that for the firm, energy storage is ‘crucial’ for security.

“We’re committed to looking at energy security as one of the biggest issues for our company in terms of infrastructure and energy supply,” Mr Sainsbury reported.

“It’s a big part of what we do. We are constantly looking at opportunities where we can bring in battery storage across our sites.”

“We don’t currently have any battery storage solutions (apart from static inverters for emergency lighting and UPS systems for our tills and IT equipment,” Ms Spyrou added.

“However, we are currently conducting feasibility studies to understand battery storage better and select partners to work with in the future.”

