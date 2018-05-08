M&S trials liquid nitrogen-fuelled trucks for food deliveries

The British retailer, Marks and Spencer (M&S), has announced it will trial of liquid nitrogen-powered refrigeration truck for home grocery deliveries.

The firm will use a ‘clean cold’ transport refrigeration unit (TRU) provided by Dearman, a clean, cold technology specialist based in Croydon, UK.

The vehicle uses liquid nitrogen to replace the secondary diesel engine to generate electrical power and cool refrigerated items, reducing CO2 emissions by up to 95%.

The fuel is pumped through a heat exchanger, working as a heat sink to keep compartments cool.

It is then used in the engine, where it is mixed with water, expanding it and allowing it to power the vehicle.

Following the trial from the Hemel Hempstead depot, M&S aims to deploy a nation-wide rollout to assist its aim of reaching 80% less CO2 emissions by 2025, and 90% less by 2035.

“Our latest sustainability plan is ambitious and includes bold new science-based target to further improve the efficiency of our operations,” commented Anthony Whitehouse, Fleet Engineer at M&S.

“Our chilled delivery trucks have a role to play in that and we believe Dearman’s transport refrigeration unit could help us meet our emissions targets,” he added.