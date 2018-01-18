Masdar and Statoil to explore Batwind at Hywind Scotland

The Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) and Norwegian oil and gas company, Statoil, has announced the signing of a collaborative agreement.

The two companies will analyse data from the world’s first floating wind farm’s integrated energy storage system.

Masdar and Statoil will explore Batwind, which was designed for Hywind Scotland, for potential applications and business opportunities.

The aim of the exploration of the battery is to improve operational cost efficiencies of offshore wind farms, through purchasing, testing, and installing Batwind.

SEE ALSO:

“The intermittent nature of solar and wind energy pose challenges for dependable power supply and grid stability. Energy storage is key to overcoming these challenges and unlocking the full potential of renewables,” said Bader Al Lamki, Executive Director for Clean Energy at Masdar.

“By partnering with Statoil on the Batwind project, Masdar is addressing this critical need for affordable, reliable and regionally-optimized battery technologies and strengthening the viability of energy storage solutions.”

“This has the potential to deliver far-reaching benefits in the development of renewables as a baseload power source.”

The agreement was signed during the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2018, by Bader Al Lamki and the Head of Hywind Development in New Energy Solutions, Sebastian Bringsvaerd.