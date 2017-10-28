Masdar wins Emirates Energy Awards in Dubai

Abu Dhabi-based renewable energy company, Masdar, was awarded two titles at the 4th annual World Green Economy Summit (WGES) held in conjunction with the 19th annual Water, Technology and Environment Exhibition.

The event, held in Dubai, saw Masdar being presented with an Emirates Energy Award in the Research and Development category for their Renewable Energy Desalination Programme.

The award was presented by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and CEO of the Emirates Group.

Masdar were also awarded in the Large Project category for its joint venture with ADNOC, the Al Reyadah CCUS project.

“As this year’s WETEX comes to a close, we are proud to see Masdar being recognised for its contribution to the renewable energy sector, driving us closer to achieving the UAE’s 2050 goals, commented Bader Al Lamki, Executive of Clean Energy at Masdar.

“We look forward to continuing our strategic partnership with WETEX in the coming years and congratulate our strategic partner, DEWA, on the delivery of an outstanding event.”

The renewable energy company was otherwise also successfully represented throughout WGES, as experts discussed clean-tech innovation, the opportunities and challenges of developing a smart city, and the next stage of urban evolution.