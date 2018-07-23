McDonald's joins Starbucks to develop sustainable products, pledges $5mn

McDonald’s has joined Starbucks & Closed Loop Partners in a partnership to develop a recyclable and/or compostable cup solution through NextGen Cup Consortium and Challenge.

Each year, an estimated 600bn paper and plastic cups are distributed worldwide, most of which are not recyclable or compostable.

In a statement, McDonald’s said that as the world’s largest restaurant company, it has the responsibility and opportunity to take action on some of the most pressing social and environmental challenges in the world today.

“One of these challenges is packaging and waste. Our customers tell us that this is their number one environmental concern. We’re listening and taking action.

“In January, we announced new packaging and recycling goals and as part of these efforts, we’re excited to announce a groundbreaking new collaboration.”

Marion Gross, Senior Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer, McDonald’s USA, commented: “McDonald’s is committed to using our scale for good to make positive changes that impact our planet and the communities we serve.

“We are excited to join Starbucks and Closed Loop to help solve this pressing challenge as collaboration is key to finding a scalable, lasting global solution.”

McDonald’s is committing $5 million in partnership with Closed Loop Partners to help launch the NextGen Cup Consortium and Challenge announced earlier this year, bringing the total contributed to $10 million.

The NextGen Cup Challenge will be open to supply chain leaders, innovators, solution providers and anyone with promising solutions to recover single use cups.

The initial focus of the challenge is on the fiber-based hot and cold cup, starting with identifying solutions for a fully recyclable and/or compostable cup system in North America.

Awardees will receive acceleration funding up to $1mn based on key milestones. Up to seven of the awardees will enter a six-month accelerator programme to help scale their solutions.