Mercedes-Benz Cars aims to achieve carbon neutrality in plants

The Daimler AG subsidiary, Mercedes-Benz Cars, has announced plans to make all of its German plants carbon-neutral.

As of 2022, the plants will no longer run off coal-powered energy, but instead will be supplied with renewable, carbon-neutral power.

The news was announced at the sixth Efficiency Summit of the Institute for Energy Efficiency in Production of the University of Stuttgart at the Mercedes-Benz Sindelfingen plant.

“From 2022, the production of our Mercedes-Benz plants in Germany will operate CO2-neutral. Thereby, we completely forego coal-based electricity and obtain our electrical energy from only renewable sources,” stated Markus Schäfer, Member of the Divisional Board for Production and Supply Chain at Mercedes-Benz Cars.

“Today, new plants in Europe are already planned with a CO2-neutral energy supply from the start.”

“The decision also fits with our overall strategy. As part of the electric offensive, Mercedes-Benz Cars counts on local emission-free vehicles.”

“With a CO2-neutral energy supply of the plants, we are consistently pursuing this approach and are actively driving sustainability in production.”

The move comes as the first tangible step in the firm’s “Purpose” strategy which aims to address the responsibilities of vehicle creation.