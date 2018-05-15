Article
Sustainability

Mercedes-Benz Cars aims to achieve carbon neutrality in plants

By Sophie Chapman
May 15, 2018
undefined mins
The Daimler AG subsidiary, Mercedes-Benz Cars, has announced plans to make all of its German plants carbon-neutral.

The Daimler AG subsidiary, Mercedes-Benz Cars, has announced plans to make all of its German plants carbon-neutral.

As of 2022, the plants will no longer run off coal-powered energy, but instead will be supplied with renewable, carbon-neutral power.

The news was announced at the sixth Efficiency Summit of the Institute for Energy Efficiency in Production of the University of Stuttgart at the Mercedes-Benz Sindelfingen plant.

“From 2022, the production of our Mercedes-Benz plants in Germany will operate CO2-neutral. Thereby, we completely forego coal-based electricity and obtain our electrical energy from only renewable sources,” stated Markus Schäfer, Member of the Divisional Board for Production and Supply Chain at Mercedes-Benz Cars.

SEE ALSO:

“Today, new plants in Europe are already planned with a CO2-neutral energy supply from the start.”

“The decision also fits with our overall strategy. As part of the electric offensive, Mercedes-Benz Cars counts on local emission-free vehicles.”

“With a CO2-neutral energy supply of the plants, we are consistently pursuing this approach and are actively driving sustainability in production.”

The move comes as the first tangible step in the firm’s “Purpose” strategy which aims to address the responsibilities of vehicle creation.

Renewable EnergySustainability
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy