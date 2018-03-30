MHI Vestas signs MoUs with four Taiwanese firms

MHI Vestas, the joint venture between Vestas Wind Systems A/S and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with four Taiwanese firms.

The MoUs were made with China Steel Machinery Corporation (CSMC) for wind towers, Tien Li for blade manufacturing, Swancor for composites and resins, and Formosa Plastics Corporation for the materials used for blade manufacturing.

CSMC, the steel manufacturer, will provide towers for MHI Vestas’ 9MW turbine platform in Taiwan.

The deal demonstrates the firm’s global ambitions and aims to enter new markets.

“The Taiwan offshore wind market has impressively put itself in a front-runner position in the region,” commented the incoming CEO of MHI Vestas, Philippe Kavafyan.

“Having the benefit of early selection of a portfolio of projects allows us to enter into these manufacturing agreements with great confidence.”

SEE ALSO:

“We are honoured to announce these partnerships today – partnerships that will spur the expansion of highly-skilled, local manufacturing jobs.”

“In bringing our market-leading 9 MW turbine platform and a rich heritage of energy infrastructure experience through Mitsubishi Group, MHI Vestas is well positioned to be the market leader in Taiwan.”

“Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) has been actively operating in Taiwan since the 1940s, especially in the power business,” noted the Chairman and CEO of Mitsubishi Corporation Taiwan, Mr. Koji Nemoto.

“MC has installed a number of power plants together with MHI for Taipower and other owners.”

“At the same time, MC has been building a great relationship with MHI Vestas through the offshore wind business in Europe.”