Microsoft aims for 75% reduction in emissions

Microsoft, in its bid to meet the Paris Agreement, has announced its plan to reduce its greenhouse gas emission by 75% by the year 2030.

The company’s decarbonisation strategy conforms to the “C pathway target set by the Paris Agreement.

The technology firm announced the news at the COP23 climate conference held in Bonn, Germany.

According to Brad Smith, the President and Chief Legal Officer of Microsoft, in order to meet this goal, the company will have to avoid 10mn metric tonnes of carbon emission.

“As a global company, the changes we make in how we operate our business and the goals we set have a worldwide impact,” Smith wrote in a blog.

“It’s our hope that this pledge inspires others to join us in setting targets, and provides confidence to governments, companies and individuals that it’s possible for entities to help reach the goals set in the Paris climate agreement.”

“By raising our ambitions and taking these actions, our goal is to help make the future more sustainable and beneficial to everyone.”

Microsoft’s first ever carbon emission target was set in 2009, when the company aimed for a 30% reduction.

Due to internal carbon prices and renewable electricity sources, Microsoft has successfully been carbon neutral across direct operations – such as data centres, development labs, and office buildings – since 2013.