Microsoft signs first Asian renewable energy deal with Sunseap

The American technology firm, Microsoft has signed an energy deal with Singaporean solar company, Sunseap.

The deal is Microsoft’s first renewable energy contract in Asia, which aims to create “the single-largest solar energy portfolio in Singapore to date”, the firm announced.

The agreement is for 100% of the energy generated from Singapore’s largest rooftop solar project, which has a capacity of 60MW.

The 20-year long deal will aid Microsoft’s vow, made in 2016, to provide it’s datacentres with at least 50% renewable energy.

The deal is the firm’s first clean energy agreement on the continent, and its third across the world.

“Our cloud services are helping to power Singapore’s digital transformation, and today’s agreement will ensure that transformation is increasingly powered by clean energy,” stated Kevin Wo, the Managing Director of Microsoft Singapore.

“We’re proud to work with Sunseap, the leading solar provider in Singapore, to support the growth of the local clean energy economy.”

“With the agreement, Micrsoft will improve sustainability of our local operations and make important progress toward our corporate sustainability goals for datacenters.”

Sunseap has operations in several Southeast Asian markets – such as Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines.