Article
Sustainability

More businesses than ever are focusing on water management

By Sophie Chapman
November 08, 2017
undefined mins
CDP released its Global Water Report on 7 November, which analysed data from 742 disclosing companies – including Nestle, Diageo, and Kello...

CDP released its Global Water Report on 7 November, which analysed data from 742 disclosing companies – including Nestle, Diageo, and Kellogg’s.

53 of those companies, which is 7% of the total, have created internal value costs associated to water that are otherwise absent from pricing and decision making.

US$23.4bn has been pledged by the disclosing firms to new water projects, such as desalination plants, irrigation systems, and drought resistance.

The sum covers 1,000 projects over 91 nations.

However, this does not match the target of $6.4trn set by the UN, which is that estimate of what is needed to prevent water scarcity by 2030.

SEE ALSO:

CDP’s report stated that there was a rise in 40% of response rates in 2016, and 70% of companies are now reporting on targets to the board.

“The stakes are high as we assess corporate progress towards a water-secure world. From brand damage to disrupted supply chains, increased operating costs to constrained growth, water security is now big business and poses increasingly significant threats and opportunities to global firms,” stated Chief Executive of CDP, Paul Simpson.

CDP asked 4,653 companies to disclose their water activity information, and received a 46% response rate.

The report itself has taken the largest 742 companies from the over 2,000 responses. These firms collectively used 5.6bn mega-litres of water in 2017.

Energy PolicySustainability
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy