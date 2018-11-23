Neoen begins full-scale operation of largest solar farm in Australia

Neoen, France’s leading producer of renewable energy, announced this week that the full-scale operation of its Coleambally Solar Farm has begun. Located in New South Wales, the Coleambally facility is the largest fully-operational photovoltaic installation in Australia.

The 550-hectare solar farm is now generating 189MWp, which Neoen claims will “generate enough emission-free renewable energy to power more than 65,000 New South Wales households”. The impact on Australia’s greenhouse gas emissions is “equivalent to taking 90,000 cars off the road”.

“Coleambally Solar Farm is an example of the projects that will underpin a modern energy system in Australia. Through the course of its development, we have received enthusiastic response at the regional and state level”, said Franck Woitiez, Managing Director for Neoen Australia. “As a long-term investor in Australia’s renewable energy future, we are proud of this achievement and would like to offer our sincere thanks to the Riverina community for allowing us to realise the full potential of this landmark project. Neoen will continue to work with our partners, and particularly the local communities, councils and state government to ensure that the people of New South Wales enjoy clean, efficient and affordable electricity for decades to come.”

SEE ALSO:

Xavier Barbero, Neoen’s Chairman and CEO, concludes: "We are very proud to be bringing into service this new power plant, which is a perfect illustration of our wide-ranging expertise: our ability to work on both wind and large-scale solar projects in Australia.

Neoen owns and operates renewable energy harnessing facilities France, Australia, El Salvador, Zambia, Jamaica, Portugal, Mexico, Mozambique, Finland and Argentina. The company has over 2GW capacity, either in operation or under construction, and a further 1GW forecast through awarded and secured projects.