Article
Sustainability

Neoen begins full-scale operation of largest solar farm in Australia

By Harry Menear
November 23, 2018
undefined mins
Neoen, France’s leading producer of renewable energy, announced this week that the full-scale operation of its Coleambally Solar...

Neoen, France’s leading producer of renewable energy, announced this week that the full-scale operation of its Coleambally Solar Farm has begun. Located in New South Wales, the Coleambally facility is the largest fully-operational photovoltaic installation in Australia.

The 550-hectare solar farm is now generating 189MWp, which Neoen claims will “generate enough emission-free renewable energy to power more than 65,000 New South Wales households”. The impact on Australia’s greenhouse gas emissions is “equivalent to taking 90,000 cars off the road”.

“Coleambally Solar Farm is an example of the projects that will underpin a modern energy system in Australia. Through the course of its development, we have received enthusiastic response at the regional and state level”, said Franck Woitiez, Managing Director for Neoen Australia. “As a long-term investor in Australia’s renewable energy future, we are proud of this achievement and would like to offer our sincere thanks to the Riverina community for allowing us to realise the full potential of this landmark project. Neoen will continue to work with our partners, and particularly the local communities, councils and state government to ensure that the people of New South Wales enjoy clean, efficient and affordable electricity for decades to come.”

SEE ALSO: 

Xavier Barbero, Neoen’s Chairman and CEO, concludes: "We are very proud to be bringing into service this new power plant, which is a perfect illustration of our wide-ranging expertise: our ability to work on both wind and large-scale solar projects in Australia.

Neoen owns and operates renewable energy harnessing facilities France, Australia, El Salvador, Zambia, Jamaica, Portugal, Mexico, Mozambique, Finland and Argentina. The company has over 2GW capacity, either in operation or under construction, and a further 1GW forecast through awarded and secured projects.

SolarAustralia
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy