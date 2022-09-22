Netix Global’s Sustainability Finance Model for net-zero

Netix Global BV, a Netherlands-based smart cities solutions provider and a subsidiary of the SB Group International, has announced a first-of-its-kind Sustainability Finance Model in the Middle East and rest of the world.

Net-zero pursuits in energy

Developed in partnership with one of the largest energy and automation funds from Europe, the unique funding model has intriguing implications for Middle Eastern nations' net-zero pursuits, as well as for tackling Europe’s energy crisis. It aims to be replicated globally; a statement added.

“The world is in the midst of an energy crisis. Buildings, which account for significant energy usage and carbon emissions, are increasingly becoming the focus of decision-makers. Over the years, we have gathered empirical evidence substantiating the impact of AI and IoT-led solutions in measuring, reducing, optimising energy consumption in buildings.

“We are now funding the net-zero vision of the world by using technology to curate solutions to transform buildings into energy-efficient and sustainable edifices. Netix specialised solutions are built on the principles of AI, ML & the Internet of Things (IoT),” said Sanjeevv Bhatia, CEO of Netix Global.

Netix’s AI and IoT-led smart solutions have found widespread application in the retrofitting of legacy building systems for demonstrable smart and efficient outcomes, energy and cost savings, and sustainable transformations. As a result, Netix Global is now gearing up to fully finance these solutions as smart upgrades for a large-scale impact needed to achieve net-zero goals across the globe like the Visions of UAE and KSA, for 2050 and 2060, respectively.