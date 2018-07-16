New York State aims to procure 800MW of offshore wind power by 2019

The state of New York has announced a scheme to procure approximately 800MW of offshore wind power by 2019.

The plan will support the state’s target to own 2.4GW of new offshore wind energy, enough to power 1.2mn homes, by 2030.

New York State also aims to source 50% of its total electricity from renewable power generation by the same deadline, the state’s governor, Andrew M. Cuomo, noted.

The 800MW of power, to be sourced by next year, will be procured through a solicitation that was issued at the end of 2017.

SEE ALSO:

The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) will procure renewable energy certificated from awarded facilities, with the awards to be announced by the second quarter of 2019.

The Offshore Wind Renewable Energy Certificates will be sold to utilities and other firms.

“This action represents another major step toward establishing a clean energy future that is secure, reliable and cost-effective,” Governor Cuomo stated.

“Robust offshore wind development is not only critical to meeting our clean energy and carbon reduction goals, this investment has the potential to create thousands of jobs and fuel a $6 billion (£4.6bn) industry for New York as it combats climate change.”