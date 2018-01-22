Nike signs wind power deal with Avangrid Renewables

The American sportswear manufacturer, Nike, has signed its secong major wind power deal with Avangrid Renewables.

The agreement will see Avangrid Renewables, a subsidiary of energy and utility firm Avangird, supplying Nike with 86MW of wind power.

The power will be generated at the Karankawa Wind Farm in the Bee and San Patricio counties in Texas.

“This agreement enables us to source 100 percent renewable energy across our owned or operated facilities in North America,” states Hannah Jones, Chief Sustainability Officer and Vice President of Innovation Accelerator, at Nike.

“Investing in renewable energy is good for athletes, the planet and for business,” she added.

The deal is part of Nike’s commitment to sourcing 100% of its electricity from renewable energy generation by 2020, as a member of RE100.

“Working with partners like Nike who have relentless focus on driving the development and availability of renewable energy is exciting and inspiring,” said Barrett Stambler, Vice President of Origination at Avangrid Renewables.

The two companies’ first agreement saw three wind farms supply clean energy to Nike’s global headquarters in Oregan, as well as it’s Oregan-based sites.