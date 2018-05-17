Nissan’s attempt to enter the solar market on its own for first time

The Japanese automobile manufacturer, Nissan, has announced plans to enter the solar market without partnering with utilities.

This will mark the first time the firm has created a home energy system without the backing of a utility.

Nissan has launched a solar, storage, and electric vehicle (EV) charging system that claims it can save households two-thirds on energy bills, no matter the supplier.

The system, dubbed Nissan Energy Solar, will allow users to generate their own electricity from solar panels, which can then be stored in a battery and later used to charge EVs.

Earlier this year, the manufacture had worked on similar projects with the European utility based in Essen, E.ON, as well as the British energy supplier, OVO Energy.

“Nissan Energy Solar is a complete system for home energy generation, management and storage,” commented Gareth Dunsmore, Electric Vehicle Director at Nissan Europe.

“It enables UK homeowners to make significant savings on their household electricity bills, and become champions of sustainability and green technology.”

“What you see today is something that is only powered by Nissan – it is the first time we are stepping into the energy space without an energy utility behind us,” noted Francisco Carranza, Managing Director of Energy Services at Nissan.