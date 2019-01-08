Nordex obtains 300 MW order for major project in India

The Nordex Group has received a 300 MW turnkey order from Sprng Energy Private Limited. The project “Mulanur” is located in the state of Tamilnadu, near to the city of Coimbatore. Sprng Energy Private Limited is the Indian subsidiary for renewable energy of the private equity fund Actis, one of the leading investors in rapid-growth developing countries.

Under the turnkey contract, Nordex will supply, erect and commission 100 AW140/3000 turbines with 3 MW installed capacity, rotor diameters of 140 meters and hub heights of 120 meters. Construction of the 300 MW "Mulanur" wind farm is scheduled to commence in May 2019 and is to be completed at the beginning of 2020.

See also:

Government of India endorses Climate Group’s EV100 initiative

UN Secretary General visits India: climate change a key concern

Read the latest issue of Energy Digital magazine

The Nordex Group will build the turbines and rotor blades in its local factories near Chennai. The 120-metre concrete towers are also to be produced locally, in the Nordex factory located in Tamilnadu within the vicinity of the wind farm.

Patxi Landa, Chief Sales Officer of the Nordex Group said: Local production creates jobs and reduces investment costs.”

Gaurav Sood, CEO of Sprng Energy said: "We are excited to partner with Nordex Group and set-up the state of the art 3MW WTG which will be the largest turbine in India having the biggest rotor of 140m, for our project.”