Northumbrian Water to use 100% renewable power following Ørsted deal

By Sophie Chapman
April 10, 2018
Northumbrian Water, the British water provider, has signed a four-year renewable energy deal with Ørsted.

The Danish energy supplier will provide Northumbrian Water will enough clean energy to power all 1,858 of its sites.

The agreement will see the British company annually save 125,000 tonnes of CO2.

The contract is one of the biggest the water firm has ever agreed to and will cover large treatment works to smaller telemetry systems.

“Energy is an essential part of our business and our contract with Orsted has enabled us to significantly reduce our carbon footprint, as well as driving down costs,” stated Northumbrian Water’s Commercial Director, Graham Southall.

“At Northumbrian Water, we want to work with forward thinking, responsible supply partners whose values match our own,” remarked the firm’s Category Manager, Philip Carvel.

“Ørsted is a market leader in green energy solutions and has a remarkable vision for a more sustainable world.

“Combining this with a highly competitive commercial offer means that we can keep costs down as well as reduce our environmental impact – a great result for our customers.”

Northumbrian Water has also set sustainability targets such as using 100% of its sewage sludge to create energy through anaerobic digestion.

“Orsted is driving the transition to low-carbon energy systems in the UK, and we believe that businesses should have access to renewable electricity supply without incurring additional cost,” said Jeff Whittingham, Managing Director at Orsted Sales UK.

“Naturally, we are delighted that Northumbrian Water shares our ambition of creating this greener energy future. It’s exciting that such a large and trusted UK supplier places such a strong emphasis on sustainability.”

