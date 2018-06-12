Article
Sustainability

Northvolt granted environmental permit for the first Gigafactory in Europe

By Sophie Chapman
June 12, 2018
undefined mins
The Swedish battery manufacturer, Northvolt, has been granted an environmental permit to develop the first Gigafactory in E...

The Swedish battery manufacturer, Northvolt, has been granted an environmental permit to develop the first Gigafactory in Europe.

The largest lithium-ion factory on the continent will be located Skellefteå, with labs to be designed for Västerås.

Construction on the factory is expected to launch in the second half of 2019, with the first phase of the facility set to be ready by the end of 2020.

The factory will be ready to produce 8GW of call capacity per annum upon completion of the first phase.

SEE ALSO:

When construction of the rest of the site is finalised in 2023, the factory’s capacity will rise to 32GW per year.

The firm will focus on R&D in its NorthvoltLab, where it aims to design the world’s greenest battery.

The project has received €10mn (US$12mn) in funding from the German manufacturer, Siemens, which aims to encourage “the digitization of the entire value chain, from the design of the battery cell to production and services.”

“Siemens sees the Northvolt initiative as a reference project for the battery production of the future,” the firm stated.

Energy StorageEurope
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy