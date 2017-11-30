Nottingham City Council with Regen Green Energy Award

On 28 November, Regen hosted its Green Energy Award ceremony in which Nottingham City Council won the award for Most Proactive Public Sector.

The awards are presented to honour organisations for their dedication, innovation, and creative ingenuity in regards to clean and smart energy.

Nottingham currently holds the title as the UK’s most energy self-sufficient city, as in 2006 it generated 3% of it’s power from renewables and waste.

The council’s leader, Jon Collins, has signed the UK100 pledge and committed to running off 100% clean energy by 2050.

The city has historically shown innovation in regards to the criteria, with establishing in the 1970s a low carbon district heating network that uses waste to heat 5,000 homes, and is currently working on the 2020 Sustainable Energy Strategy.

“The public sector is making a real contribution to the decarbonisation of the UK’s energy sector; to be named as a leader here is a great recognition for the council,” said Councillor Dave Liversidge, The City Council’s Portfolio Holder for Energy and Sustainability.

“We are showing that it is possible to support the green agenda while still offering viable services.”

“Many of our energy projects are also generating a substantial income for the council and helping to protect frontline services as well as making great strides in reducing the city’s carbon footprint.”