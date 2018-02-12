Article
Sustainability

Oklahoma could impose wind tax or cap incentives

By Sophie Chapman
February 12, 2018
undefined mins
Over a decade ago, the state of Oklahoma announces its subsidies for wind projects in a bid to diversify its oil and gas-heavy energy industr...

Over a decade ago, the state of Oklahoma announces its subsidies for wind projects in a bid to diversify its oil and gas-heavy energy industry.

The state created easy access to wind projects by reducing the cost of land and offering tax incentives.

However, the state has recently suffered an oil crash that has led to recession, for which a suggested solution is imposing a production tax on wind energy and capping incentives.

This potential action has been controversial, with people arguing the benefits the Oklahoma has seen from wind power, and the damage the tax could cause.

“We've been struggling with our state budget for four or five years now. It's been tough,” commented state Rep., Mark McBride.

“Where's wind been? They've been fighting us every step of the way on trying to help out the state.”

SEE ALSO:

From 2002, the state’s wind generated renewable power rose from almost nothing to a capacity of 7,495MW last year.

Oklahoma is the second highest ranked state in the US for its installed win capacity.

“It frustrates me that expansion of these wind farms has slowed down,” stated Chuck Coffey, a rancher receiving lease payments from turbines in his Double C Cattle Company ranch.

“We're essentially going to drive the wind companies out of Oklahoma.”

In 2004, the state had a five-year property tax exemption on wind farms at US$1mn. This tax exemption reached $60mn by 2017.

“I do think there are a select few in oil and gas that have driven the anti-wind rhetoric, no doubt, and over the past three years that has really taken hold with some of the legislators,” remarked Mark Yates, Head of the Oklahoma Wind Coalition.

“And it definitely has driven a wedge and created political volatility.”

U.S.Wind
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy