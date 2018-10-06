One-third of companies in the UK have installed on-site battery storage

One-third of UK companies have invested in on-site battery storage projects, according to a recent survey.

Haven Power’s survey, which analysed 1,000 utility managers, showed an additional 37% would be interested in exploring energy storage to improve security.

51% of British companies questioned would consider energy usage in their top three priorities, whilst 59% of respondents would like to produce their own power.

From the survey, 46% of businesses are focusing on saving money as part of their sustainability goals, whilst 73% of London-based firms understand how to sell excess energy back to the grid.

“It’s positive to see that businesses are very open to implementing sustainable changes, especially if they’re not already doing so,” stated Paul Sheffield, Chief Operating Officer at Haven Power.

SEE ALSO:

“It’s clear that even small switches to renewable energy could help the nation achieve the Government’s emissions targets, therefore it’s imperative that businesses of all sizes work towards this shared goal.”

“We’re encouraged to see that businesses rank energy usage so highly alongside issues such as cybersecurity but there is still work to be done.”

“The research showed that 24% of large businesses only have contact with their supplier when there is a problem, despite putting energy usage as one of their top business priorities.”

“It is also particularly alarming to read that almost one in 10 (8%) only speak to their suppliers about their bills. If we’re to successfully work towards a sustainable future, businesses must work together with their energy provider to understand the wider benefits of renewables.”