Orsted and Vattenfall want to build three large-scale wind farms off the Norfolk coast

The Scandinavian power companies, Orsted and Vattenfall, are planning to build three large-scale offshore wind farms off the coast of Norfolk, England.

Orsted’s proposed Hornsea Three project would require cables to come ashore at Weybourne, whilst Vattenfall’s Vanguard and Boreas farms’ cables would reach Happisburgh.

Trenches spanning 60km would also need to be dug across Norfolk in order for the wind farms to connect to the National Grid, according to the Eastern Daily Press.

Due to the expected time frame of several years to develop, local residents have complained about community and wildlife destruction.

However, the projects are expected to create thousands of jobs, billions of pounds, and green energy to millions of homes.

“Vattenfall wants to work with Norfolk to capture the benefits of offshore wind,” reported Vattenfall’s Project Manager for Norfolk Vanguard, Ruari Lean.

“There is an opportunity for Norfolk business and securing Norfolk jobs. There is also an opportunity to make a telling impact in the UK’s contribution to tackling climate change.”

According to Vattenfall, although the farms would be mostly built by a specialised, international workforce, post-construction could open permanent employment for operation and maintenance.