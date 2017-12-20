Article
Sustainability

Orsted and Vattenfall want to build three large-scale wind farms off the Norfolk coast

By Sophie Chapman
December 20, 2017
undefined mins
The Scandinavian power companies, Orsted and Vattenfall, are planning to build three large-scale offshore wind farms off the coast of Norfolk...

The Scandinavian power companies, Orsted and Vattenfall, are planning to build three large-scale offshore wind farms off the coast of Norfolk, England.

Orsted’s proposed Hornsea Three project would require cables to come ashore at Weybourne, whilst Vattenfall’s Vanguard and Boreas farms’ cables would reach Happisburgh.

Trenches spanning 60km would also need to be dug across Norfolk in order for the wind farms to connect to the National Grid, according to the Eastern Daily Press.

Due to the expected time frame of several years to develop, local residents have complained about community and wildlife destruction.

SEE ALSO:

However, the projects are expected to create thousands of jobs, billions of pounds, and green energy to millions of homes.

 “Vattenfall wants to work with Norfolk to capture the benefits of offshore wind,” reported Vattenfall’s Project Manager for Norfolk Vanguard, Ruari Lean.

“There is an opportunity for Norfolk business and securing Norfolk jobs. There is also an opportunity to make a telling impact in the UK’s contribution to tackling climate change.”

According to Vattenfall, although the farms would be mostly built by a specialised, international workforce, post-construction could open permanent employment for operation and maintenance.

UKWind
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy