Article
Sustainability

Ørsted’s biodiversity policy to focus on marine ecosystems

By Olivia Minnock
December 17, 2018
undefined mins
Danish renewable energy company Ørsted has announced a new policy to reduce the environmental impact of its facilities, it was ann...

Danish renewable energy company Ørsted has announced a new policy to reduce the environmental impact of its facilities, it was announced last week.  

Ørsted A/S’s new ‘offshore wind biodiversity policy’ aims to protect the natural environments of the areas within which the company builds and operates its offshore wind farms, following a study into the way the facilities interact with marine and coastal ecosystems.

 The policy will focus on the noise impact of turbines on marine mammals, as well as the impact on seabed ecosystems and costal environments and the impact on bird migration routes and feeding grounds.

See also:

Ørsted to invest $30bn in green energy by 2025

Siemens Gamesa to supply 900MW Ørsted wind farm

Read the latest issue of Energy Digital magazine

In a statement, the company said it wants to “continue to ensure that we grow our offshore wind business in a way that is sustainable and seeks to protect the environment”.

Hans Lhyne Bord, Head of Environment, Consents & Property at Ørsted, said: “Renewable energy plays a major role in mitigating climate change and the threat is poses to biodiversity. At the same time, it is important to protect biodiversity at our wind farm projects and sites.

“Our biodiversity policy formalises and makes it transparent that Ørsted takes responsibility for the natural environment, and that we actively engage with all relevant stakeholders and operate within all relevant regulations, for the protection of species and habitats.”

Currently employing almost 6000 staff, Ørsted’s vision is to create “a world that runs entirely on green energy”.

 

Green EnergySustainability
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy