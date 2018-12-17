Ørsted’s biodiversity policy to focus on marine ecosystems

Danish renewable energy company Ørsted has announced a new policy to reduce the environmental impact of its facilities, it was announced last week.

Ørsted A/S’s new ‘offshore wind biodiversity policy’ aims to protect the natural environments of the areas within which the company builds and operates its offshore wind farms, following a study into the way the facilities interact with marine and coastal ecosystems.

The policy will focus on the noise impact of turbines on marine mammals, as well as the impact on seabed ecosystems and costal environments and the impact on bird migration routes and feeding grounds.

In a statement, the company said it wants to “continue to ensure that we grow our offshore wind business in a way that is sustainable and seeks to protect the environment”.

Hans Lhyne Bord, Head of Environment, Consents & Property at Ørsted, said: “Renewable energy plays a major role in mitigating climate change and the threat is poses to biodiversity. At the same time, it is important to protect biodiversity at our wind farm projects and sites.

“Our biodiversity policy formalises and makes it transparent that Ørsted takes responsibility for the natural environment, and that we actively engage with all relevant stakeholders and operate within all relevant regulations, for the protection of species and habitats.”

Currently employing almost 6000 staff, Ørsted’s vision is to create “a world that runs entirely on green energy”.