Pakistan receives first LNG cargo from Nigeria

In a bid to diversify its liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports, Pakistan has sought to receive deliveries from Nigeria.

The first LNG vessel contained 70,000 tonnes of the fuel arrived at the Floating Storage and Regasification Unit at Port Qasim on 24 November.

Prior to this transaction, Pakistan had been importing LNG from Qatar since March 2015.

The country’s government is currently exploring a stat-to-state negotiation regarding an LNG deal with Nigeria without inviting any bids.

Gunvor, a global commodity trader, brought the cargo to Pakistan from Nigeria with a Golar Kevin vessel at the second terminal.

Following the cargo’s arrival, the country will execute acceptance tests, and once completed, the supply of LNG to the national grid will rise by 600mn cubic feet per day.

The LNG terminal at Port Qasim has already been handling and processing 600mn cubic feet per day of gas.

Pakistan will be supplying LNG to three power plants that are being set up in Punjab – collectively the plants have a capacity of 3.6GW.