Article
Sustainability

PCE’s 200MW solar facility breaks ground, could power 100,000 homes

By Olivia Minnock
October 15, 2018
Construction has now officially begun on Peninsula Clean Energy (PCE)’s new utility-scale solar facility.

Wright Solar Park, which will be located in California, has a capacity of 200MW and as such is set to be able to power over 100,000 homes per year. PCE also has a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with the facility.

Construction is being carried out by Swinterton Renewable Energy, which will use local labour and should create about 400 jobs. Construction and operation management is being done by Clēnera, an end-to-end utility-scale solar development and asset management service provider, while the project is owned by Centaurus Renewable Energy.

Jan Pepper, CEO of PCE said: “This is a huge step forward for PCE and our customers. The Wright Solar project moves us toward our goal of providing all customers with 100% renewable power by 2025. This long-term contract locks in the price we pay for electricity, which helps ensure that our rates will remain low.”

Meanwhile, Chair of the Board at PCE as well as President of the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors, Dave Pine, said: “One of our primary objectives for PCE is to grow the supply of new renewable energy sources. With the Wright Solar project, we are helping to fight climate change by adding 200MW of new solar power.”

