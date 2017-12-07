PG&E awards six energy storage projects in CA with 165MW

Pacific Gas and Electric Company has awarded 165MW of energy capacity to six energy storage projects in to be built in California, United States.

All six recipients are lithium ion battery projects, which will receive the combined energy capacity, with the first expected to be commissioned in 2020.

Three of Enel’s – the Italian electricity and gas manufacturer – subsidiaries won energy from PG&E, with a combined capacity of 85MW/340MWh.

Operations for the projects is expected to begin by 2030. The projects are the 50 MW/200MWh Kingston, 25MW/100MWh Cascade, and 10MW/40 MWh Sierra.

“The signing of these agreements marks an important step forward in our Group’s plan to strengthen its presence in the energy storage market and expand this business in the US, and California in particular, which are at the forefront in the development of this market,” said Erico Viale, Enel’s Global Thermal Generation Head.

“Utility-scale storage applications are a key focus area for Enel in view of the great benefits they offer in terms of grid balancing and reliability.”

EDF Renewable Energy’s Calstor that has a 10MW project as won PG&E’s energy, as well as LS Power’s Diablo Energy Storage with its 50MW project, and Tesla’s 20MW project.

“As our clean energy portfolio grows, so does the importance of storage technology,” reported Martin Wyspianski, PG&E Energy Portfolio Procurement and Policy Senior Director.

“These contracts and the storage capacity they represent will help us better integrate our growing renewable generation sources, and bring increased reliability to the grid. They are an important milestone in our progress toward a clean energy future.”