Article
Sustainability

Poland’s PGNiG signs first mid-term deal with US for LNG

By Sophie Chapman
November 22, 2017
undefined mins
The large Polish gas firm, PGNiG, has signed its first mid-term deal with an American company for liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The large Polish gas firm, PGNiG, has signed its first mid-term deal with an American company for liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Centrica LNG Co. Ltd will be delivering nine LNG shipments to Poland between 2018 and 2022, according to Reuters.

The shipments will depart from the Sabine Pass LNG export terminal in the state of Louisiana, and will arrive at Swinoujscie on the Baltic Sea.

PGNiG is conforming to Poland’s wider plan to not be as reliant on Russia, regarding importing supplies.

SEE ALSO:

“This is most likely the first contract in a series. In one year and a half we want to build a portfolio of such contracts. It could be with the U.S., it could be from other directions,” Maciej Wozniak, Deputy Head of PGNiG Deputy Head.

The US sent its first LNG supply to PGNiG on the spot market in June this year, however following President Trump’s visit to Warsaw the following month, a deal was made for regular distribution.

PGNiG have solely been dealing with Qatargas for LNG, who agreed to double shipments to 2mn tonnes per year until 2034.

Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy