Article
Sustainability

Polish government is creating legislation to enable offshore wind development

By Sophie Chapman
June 25, 2018
undefined mins
According to industry bodies in Poland, the nation’s government is creating a bill that will enable the development...

According to industry bodies in Poland, the nation’s government is creating a bill that will enable the development of offshore wind projects.

Janusz Gajowiecki, the President of Polish Wind Energy Association, and Forum Energii have announced the news to the Offshore Wind Journal.

The Polish MP, Zbigniew Gryglas, has confirmed that the country is targeting 6GW of new offshore capacity by 2030, with the potential of reaching 10GW by 2040.

“Polish companies are already strong players in the offshore sector,” Gryglas informed Money.pl.

SEE ALSO:

“We believe offshore wind energy generation could be a Polish specialty,” he added.

The politician noted that there will be an opening of opportunities for firms within the offshore wind supply chain, Money.pl reported.

Gryglas also suggested that the share in enterprises in the country could reach 40-50%, and eventually hit 80%.

Previous reports had suggested that Poland may see its first wind farm in the Baltic coast as early as 2022.

However, the President of the Polish transmissions system operator PSE, Eryk Klosowski, has previously predicted that 4GW of offshore wind power could be installed by 2026.

EuropeWind
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy