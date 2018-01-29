PwC announces new carbon reduction targets

The professional services firm based in London, PwC, has announced its new targets for carbon reduction as it also intends to expand.

The company aims to reduce its carbon emissions by 40%, as well as switch to 100% renewable energy by 2022.

PwC has successfully managed to reduce its carbon footprint by 29% in the UK over the previous 10 years.

This includes a 77% decrease in its carbon footprint associated to building energy consumption.

SEE ALSO:

During this review period, PwC has also expanded its business growth by 44%.

“By setting clear targets we’ve been able to make a significant difference to our carbon footprint over the past 10 years. Along our 10-year journey we’ve learnt a lot and have been able to pioneer new, environmentally-friendly technologies, which are now used more widely across the industry,” stated Kevin Ellis, Chairman of PwC.

“Reducing our carbon footprint has also had financial benefits, showing that economic success and doing the right thing can go hand-in-hand.””

Our people and clients expect us to continue to lead the way, which is why we’re announcing new ambitious targets to reduce our carbon footprint further in the next five years.”