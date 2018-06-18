Article
Sustainability

Renault to invest €1bn in manufacturing and researching EVs

By Sophie Chapman
June 18, 2018
undefined mins
The French vehicle manufacturer, Renault, has set aside €1bn (US$1.16bn) to focus on electric vehicles (EVs).

The French vehicle manufacturer, Renault, has set aside €1bn (US$1.16bn) to focus on electric vehicles (EVs).

The firm has committed to investing the funds into EV research, design, and manufacturing at four of its facilities by 2022.

Renault has announced plans to develop another EV production site in order to create a new motor by 2021.

The company also aims to expand the capacity for its ZOE by twice as much by the deadline.

With the planned investments, Renault anticipates that it will have the capacity to produce EVs by three times as much.

SEE ALSO:

“Within the framework of its Drive the Future strategic plan and with the Alliance, Renault Group is giving itself the means to maintain its leadership in the electric vehicle market and to continue to develop new sustainable mobility solutions for all,” stated Carlos Ghosn, Chairman of Renault.

France has recently implemented a ban that prevents the sale of petrol and diesel cars by 2040.

With the ban, Ghosn suggested that the firm’s investment could “increase the competitiveness and attractiveness”.

Renault recently announced it’s 38% year-on-year growth in its EV sales, as well as a 44% increase in ZOE registrations.

EuropeElectric Vehicles
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy