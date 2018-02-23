Renault to transform Porto Santo into a “Smart Fossil Free Island”

The French automotive manufacturer, Renault, has partnered with EEM Empresa de Electricitade da Madeira on a project to transform a Portuguese island.

The partnership aims to see Porto Santo become a “Smart Fossil Free Island” through the integration of electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy.

EEM Empresa de Electricitade da Madeira delivers and distributes energy around the islands of Madeira and Porto Santo.

Renualt’s EVs will be used across the land, and will work with vehicle-to-grid chargers to store energy.

“We are delighted to be teaming up with EEM today to establish this unprecedented smart electric ecosystem which demonstrates to what extent the electric revolution is changing our everyday lives beyond just transport,” reported Eric Feunteun, Director of EV and New Business at Renault.

“Our aim is to build a model that can be carried over to other islands, eco-districts and cities, while consistently striving to achieve large-scale rollout of electric mobility solutions that are affordable for all.”

40 charging points will be installed for the EV ZOE an EV Kangoo vehicles used by volunteers on the island.

Solar and wind will contribute 15% to Porto Santo’s energy mix, and can be stored in Renault EV’s second-life abtteries.

It is anticipated that the project will be complete in 18 months’ time.