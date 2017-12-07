Article
Sustainability

Renewables could help cut the cost of miner’s energy bills by half

By Sophie Chapman
December 07, 2017
undefined mins
According to a paper released by Deloitte, the mining industry could save up to 50% on energy costs through implementing effective energy man...

According to a paper released by Deloitte, the mining industry could save up to 50% on energy costs through implementing effective energy management programs.

The paper, dubbed Renewables in Mining, discusses the influence that renewable energy sources have on the sector, and the advantages of utilising them more.

Renewables would offer a competitive advantage, as well as reducing greenhouse gas emissions and make energy use at operations more manageable.

According to Deloitte’s Consulting Mining Leader, David Cormack, energy is one of the largest expensive of the industry, covering 30% of total operating costs.

SEE ALSO:

“Our analysis shows that having an effective energy management program in place, and with renewables a major component of this, miners can substantially reduce their energy costs, by up to 25% in existing operations and 50% in new mines.”

“With renewable energy fast becoming a mainstream energy source, mining companies have a material opportunity to use renewables to lower costs, improve safety, reliability and sustainability, and mitigate risks to ultimately gain a competitive advantage,” he comments.

“The ability to reduce emissions and preserve, or enhance, the mine’s social license to operate increases the size of the prize even more.”

The benefits of renewables are even greater when they are used for the planning, design, and building of new mines.

Renewable Energy
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy