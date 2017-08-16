Article
Sustainability

Rotterdam, Amsterdam, Lelystad and Eindhoven airports will all be wind-powered by 2018

By Jonathan Dyble
August 16, 2017
undefined mins
The Royal Schipol Group, a Dutch airport network, has agreed a partnership with energy company Eneco that will see all of its business units fully po...

The Royal Schipol Group, a Dutch airport network, has agreed a partnership with energy company Eneco that will see all of its business units fully powered by wind energy by the beginning of 2018.

The result will see airports in Rotterdam, Amsterdam, Lelystad and Eindhoven all powered by Eneco’s windfarms, amounting to 220GWH of power, the energy equivalent of powering roughly 60,000 households.

“For our new energy contract, we wanted nothing but sustainable power generated in the Netherlands,” said President and CEO of the Schipol Group, Jos Nijhuis.

“Aviation can and must be made more sustainable. We feel that the most important elements of this collaboration with Eneco are that all the Schiphol Group airports are involved and that additional sustainable energy sources will be developed in the Netherlands.

“This will allow our airports to increase their sustainability and offer economic benefits.”

See Also:

With the partnership agreed for a minimum period of 15 years, Eneco CEO Jeroen de Haas praises the Schipol Group for embracing its transition to clean energy, something he claims must be accepted more readily by the business sector.

“For the energy transition, it is crucial for the business sector – which is by far the largest energy consumer – to embrace sustainability,” he said.

“Pioneers such as Royal Schiphol Group are consciously choosing new, sustainable forms of production and are therefore setting the tone for others.

“As a result, they are also helping Eneco Group to invest in wind farms and other sustainable energy sources.”

The deal provides Eneco with room for expansion, with plans for the entirety of the energy needed to power the Schipol Group’s business network to come from new Eneco wind farms by the beginning of 2020, with some coming from Eneco's existing wind farms until this point. 

Renewable EnergyWindSustainability
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy