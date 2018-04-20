Sainsbury’s launches first delivery service with electric cargo bikes

The UK retail company, Sainsbury’s, is launching a new trail as it delivers groceries with electric cargo bikes.

The firm will be delivering online orders from its Streatham Common store to locations across South London with a fleet of five bikes.

Sainsbury’s aims to deliver up to 100 orders a day in a bid to offer services no matter where or when its customers shop.

“We’re delighted to be the first supermarket to trial grocery deliveries by electric cargo bikes,” commented Clodagh Moriarty, Director of Online at Sainsbury’s.

“We’re always looking for new ways to make sure we can best serve our customers and this trial will help us explore whether there might be a more flexible way to deliver Sainsbury’s groceries to those who live in busy cities.”

The company has partnered with e-cargobikes.com which has provided the purpose-built, zero-emission bikes.

The bikes have a large enough capacity to carry several orders at once, allowing the firm to evaluate if bike transportation is a time-effective means in a busy city.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Sainsbury’s on this trial,” stated James FitzGerald, Managing Director of e-cargobikes.com.

“By taking existing e-cargobike technology and putting it to the test in a new market, we’re reimagining grocery deliveries and exploring a more sustainable transport system.”

Image: Sainsbury’s