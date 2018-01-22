San Diego’s Petco Park to receive the largest solar power system in baseball

Petco Park, located in San Diego and home to the Padres baseball team, is set to have 336,520MW of solar capacity installed.

The solar power system will comprise of 716 high efficiency, 470W solar modules made by SunPower.

Sullivan Solar Power are to supply the system, making it the largest solar system in Major League Baseball, with the power to produce more than 12mn kWh in 25 years.

The installation of the panels has already begun, with the tam anticipating completion by March this year.

The Chief Operating Officer of the Padres, Erik Greupner, state the park will becomes “the most energy efficient and sustainable facility possible.”

The city of San Diego has committed to aiming to source all its power from renewable energy by 2035.

The Mayor of the city announces his appreciation for the team for “turning the best ballpark in the country into one of the most environmentally friendly.”