Article
Sustainability

San Diego’s Petco Park to receive the largest solar power system in baseball

By Sophie Chapman
January 22, 2018
undefined mins
Petco Park, located in San Diego and home to the Padres baseball team, is set to have 336,520MW of solar capacity installed.

Petco Park, located in San Diego and home to the Padres baseball team, is set to have 336,520MW of solar capacity installed.

The solar power system will comprise of 716 high efficiency, 470W solar modules made by SunPower.

Sullivan Solar Power are to supply the system, making it the largest solar system in Major League Baseball, with the power to produce more than 12mn kWh in 25 years.

The installation of the panels has already begun, with the tam anticipating completion by March this year.

SEE ALSO:

The Chief Operating Officer of the Padres, Erik Greupner, state the park will becomes “the most energy efficient and sustainable facility possible.”

The city of San Diego has committed to aiming to source all its power from renewable energy by 2035.

The Mayor of the city announces his appreciation for the team for “turning the best ballpark in the country into one of the most environmentally friendly.”

SolarU.S.
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy