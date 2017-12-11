Schneider Electric commits to 100% renewable energy by 2030

Schneider Electric, the energy management and automation transformer, has committed to sourcing 100% renewable electricity, as well as reporting its energy productivity.

The company first plans to optimise its energy system before aiming to be completely carbon neutral by 2030.

The firm has also joined two global, collaborative initiatives led by The Climate Group, one of which is RE100 which aims to only source renewable energy by 2030 with an intermediary target of sourcing 80% by 2020.

The second initiative is EP100, which plans to double energy productivity by 2030 against a 2005 baseline.

“We are in a new world of energy that is becoming more electric, more decarbonised, more decentralised, and more digital,” Schneider Electric’s Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Vice President, Emmanuel Lagarrigue commented.

“Our mission at Schneider Electric is to supply the technologies that permit, drive and catalyse the transition to a new world of energy. “

“The commitments we have made today in joining RE100 and EP100 to source 100 per cent renewable electricity and reflect on the doubling of our energy productivity are a demonstration of how consumers and business can be empowered to ensure the affordability, resilience, sustainability, and security of the energy that they consume.”

Schneider Electric will aim to make its transition through three levers – on-site projects at the firm’s facilities around the world, offsite long-term procurement through Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), and Energy Attribute Certificates (EACs) and green tariffs.