Schneider Electric expands New Energy Opportunities Network to Europe

By Jonathan Dyble
September 12, 2017
Energy management and automation solutions specialist Schneider Electric is set to expand its New Energy Opportunities (NEO) network to Europe.

The NEO network is designed to help companies advance renewable energy and sustainability initiatives by connecting a community of innovative corporations that are committed to the development and purchase of renewable energy and clean technology.

European organisations will now be able to connect to the NEO network, following its success since its North American launch last year, currently boasting over 50 members including Equinix, VF Corporation, EDF Renewable Energy and NextEra Energy.

“Even though there’s been a dramatic uptick in corporate adoption of clean, renewable energy, the complexity of today’s market can hinder many organisations,” said Schneider Electric’s Vice President of Sustainability and Cleantech Services, John Hoekstra.

“Technology, partners, financing and location are all variables that provide an endless array of opportunities, but can slow progress. The growing NEO Network community confirms the need for simplicity and clarity.”

Schneider Electric acts as the network moderator, offering up its own experience within the sector to members as the world’s largest energy consultant.

As well as the NEO network providing regional support, members are also able to get market research and reports onn rapidly developing markets in India, Mexico, Australia, China and others.

