Scotland has halved its greenhouse gas emissions since a 1990 baseline

The Scottish government has announced that the nation has, for the third year in a row, met its statutory annual climate target.

Scotland has reduced its greenhouse gas emissions by 49% against a 1990 baseline until 2016, figures released by the government on 12 June revealed.

The nation set the 2016 Climate Change Act target to emit less than 44.9 MtCO2e in 2016 – Scotland emitted 38.6MtCO2e.

The country is set to meet its goal of reducing carbon by 42% by 2020, according to the figures.

“These statistics are hugely encouraging and show we have almost halved the greenhouse gases emitted in Scotland - underlining our role as an international leader in the fight against climate change,” stated Roseanna Cunningham, Scotland’s Secretary for Climate Change.

“We all have a role to play in that fight and I want to thank the households, communities and businesses who are working hard every day to reduce their own emissions, but we must go further and faster if we are to meet our responsibilities to our children, grandchildren, and future generations.”

During the review period, Scotland, England, Wales, and Northern Ireland have reduced emissions by 37.6% in total.