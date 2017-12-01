Article
Sustainability

Seawind to develop offshore wind farms in the Aegean Sea

By Sophie Chapman
December 01, 2017
undefined mins
The two-blade offshore wind manufacturer, Seawind, and solar park operator, WRE Hellas, have signed an agreement to develop small-scale offsh...

The two-blade offshore wind manufacturer, Seawind, and solar park operator, WRE Hellas, have signed an agreement to develop small-scale offshore wind farms in the Aegean Sea.

The farms will be used to supply renewable energy to the nearby Greek islands as part of the Clean Energy for EU Islands Programme.

The programme will help more than 2000 people who live on the EU islands to generate their own coast and energy efficient power.

Miguel Arias Cañete, the European Commissioner for Climate Action & Energy launched the agenda in September this year in Crete.

SEE ALSO:

“The development of economic, clean energy sources is of vital importance for many small Greek islands that rely heavily on tourism,” stated Victoria Alexandratou, Managing Director of WRE Hellas.

“Seawind’s technology will enable us to meet this objective at a cost comparable to the wholesale price on the mainland and independent from government subsidies.”

The company develop and assemble their turbines prior to delivering them to their offshore location.

“Seawind’s approach to assemble the entire system onshore and launch at sea by semi-submersible vessels is the key to bringing down the cost of offshore wind and being able to install 1 or 100 turbines in a very economical way,” commented Martin Jakubowski, CEO of Seawind Technology.

“We are delighted to partner with WRE Hellas and together look forward to showcasing how 100% green energy systems will work on Greek islands and other smaller economies.”

Wind
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy